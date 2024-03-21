About 20% of graduates of the Ministry of Digital Transformation’s IT Generation courses found jobs in six months. Statistics by school

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the current number of graduates who managed to find a job after completing IT Generation courses.

About it it says in the response of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to the DOU.

Help Highload. IT Generation — is an educational project for teaching IT specialties. The project was funded by the Binance blockchain ecosystem. At the time, it was announced that the company would spend a million dollars on training Ukrainians, but with a caveat — each student had to register a crypto wallet. The project was completed in the summer of 2023.

Most of the IT Generation graduates were in the areas of Front-end, QA, and UI/UX Design.

As of July 27, 148 out of 1,877 graduates were employed.

Six months later, as of January 31, 368 participants have already found jobs, which is 19.6%. The total number of graduates is 1877.

Statistics on schools

GoIT — 57 found a job (i.e. 38% of all students)

A-Level — 42 (30%)

Source IT — 39 (23%)

Laba — 39 (15%)

Beetroot Academy — 26 (32%)

DAN IT — 25 (51%)

Mate academy — 23 (25%)

SkillUP — 19 (24%)

Sigma Software University — 16 (9%)

Hillel IT School — 15 (9%)

Choice31 — 14 (39%)

Prog Academy — 13 (8%)

CyberBionic — 10 (18%)

WebPromo — 9 (33%)

Startup IT Academy — 4 (6%)

IAMPM — 3 (16%)

Logos IT School — 3 (2%)

EPAM University — 2 (3%)

IT Education Academy (ITEA) — 2 (2%)

ISSP Training Center — 1 (5%)

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has recently answered the question whether it plans to implement the IT Generation 2.0 project: