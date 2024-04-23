Access to «Kyivstar TV» will be free in Kharkiv and the region with the promo code KHARKIV

On April 22, Russian occupants damaged a TV tower in Kharkiv. This caused problems with digital TV (T2) broadcasts in the region. In this regard, the «Kyivstar TV» service provides free access to its film and television platform so that residents of the region can watch Ukrainian information resources.

It is noted that the «Kyivstar TV» platform provides residents of Kharkiv and the region with free access to news and other content during the crisis. To take advantage of this offer, you need to use the promo code KHARKIV.

Instructions for activating the promo code to access «Kyivstar TV»:

Download the «Kyivstar TV» app to your device (Smart TV, smartphone, set-top box) or open the web version in your browser at the link. Complete free authorization by phone number. In the section «Profile» select «Enter promo code». Enter the KHARKIV promo code in the appropriate field and click «Next». Enjoy uninterrupted access to Ukrainian television.

It should be noted that subscribers of all mobile operators and Internet providers will be able to activate the promo code until the end of spring. The promo code provides trial access to the «Premium HD» package.

The film and TV platform «Kyivstar TV» is available from one account on 5 devices simultaneously: smartphone, TV, tablet, laptop and set-top box. If necessary, movies, TV shows and programs can be downloaded from the app and watched without access to the Internet. It is also possible to connect a Children’s profile to restrict children’s access to unwanted content and advertising.