«According to the level of income»: NBU proposes a new benchmark for the transfer limit

Under such a system, banks will be able to focus on the level of income previously indicated by the client in the questionnaire (for example, if a person indicated an income of UAH 20,000, then exceeding transfers by this amount will raise questions, and the account will probably be temporarily blocked).

Earlier, the National Bank proposed UAH 150,000 limit for P2P transfers (card-to-card) — the restriction is to come into effect on October 1 and will apply exclusively to outgoing transfers (with exceptions for volunteers). Previously announced limit of 30 transactions per month will not be applied.

At the same time, the system that would overcome the problem with «drops» — is a temporary option for the National Bank, and they are currently considering alternative options. In particular, the one that will form a limit depending on the level of income of the client, which he indicated in the questionnaire during registration with the bank.

«We advise banks to agree that the main benchmark for applying the limits should be the confirmed income level of customers indicated in the questionnaire. And that restrictions be introduced simultaneously for the market so that customers do not move from bank to bank», — says Deputy Governor of the NBU Dmytro Oliynyk (via sud.ua).

Oliynyk added that the NBU will start creating a register of compromised cards and a register of «unreliable» merchants» next month as another means of countering the drops fraud scheme.

Recall that drops (still «money mules») — are people who provide criminals with access to their bank details for a fee, a scheme often used by fraudsters or illegal casinos. About UAH 200 billion passes through such cards annually, and in 2024, business relations with more than 80 thousand customers have already been terminated due to participation in drop schemes.