Acer announces Chromebook Plus Spin 714 with Google’s artificial intelligence

In addition to Chromebook for business Acer has also announced the Chromebook Plus Spin 714, a transforming laptop designed for creativity and collaboration. This model has built-in Google artificial intelligence features.

Thus, the new product offers improved AI video conferencing, ease-of-use features such as file synchronization, Gemini in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail. Also mentioned is the «help me write» function, accessible only with a right-click, and improved photo editing capabilities of Google Photos Magic Editor. Additionally, it is noted that the laptop offers management capabilities for businesses and educational institutions with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Chrome Education Upgrade.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200 pixels) touchscreen display with antimicrobial Gorilla Glass. The screen-to-body ratio is 86.5% and the maximum brightness is 350 nits. The display provides 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. Support for the Active Stylus is declared, and there is a compartment for storing it in the case.

The configuration can include an Intel Core processor up to the Ultra 7 model, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. The Titan C2 chip and fingerprint readers are responsible for security. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 includes a QHD (1440p) webcam with AI, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, as well as wired HDMI 2.0, two USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 and a USB Type-A connector. The battery provides «all-day autonomy». The device is made in an aluminum case, is MIL-STD 810 certified, has a thickness of 18.05 mm and weighs 1.46 kg.