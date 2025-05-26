Acer at Computex 2025: gaming laptops and portable monitors

Every year, Computex in Taipei becomes an arena for tech giants, where everyone tries to surprise. In 2025, Acer brought a lot of new devices to the exhibition aimed at gamers and content creators. The company has also prepared solutions for those looking for a versatile device for daily work, and even non-standard portable solutions.

Acer Predator gaming laptops

Let’s start with gaming novelties. Acer showed updated gaming laptops of the Predator series, including the compact Predator Triton 14 AI. This 14.5-inch laptop weighs only 1.6 kg and has a 17.31 mm thick aluminum body. Users have access to a Calman-certified WQXGA+ (2880×1800) OLED touch panel with a frequency of 120 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. A stylus is included. The device contains an Intel processor up to Core Ultra 9 288V paired with an NVIDIA graphics card up to GeForce RTX 5070. The 6th generation Dual AeroBlade 3D cooler with a graphene thermal interface is used to cool hot components in a compact body. Acer Triton 14 AI will go on sale in Europe in July for a price starting at €2999.

Another device for gamers is the flagship Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptop, which Acer has already announced in the winter. This system includes an 18-inch Mini LED 4K display, a processor up to Core Ultra 9 275HX, and a graphics card up to GeForce RTX 5090. It also has a mechanical keyboard with new MagKey 4.0 switches. The price in Europe starts at €3699.

Swift series ultrabooks with AI

In the ultra-light laptop segment, Acer has shown the Swift Edge 14 AI — a device weighing only 990 g, with a body made of magnesium-aluminum alloy. Its thickness is 15.9 mm. Inside, there is an Intel processor up to Core Ultra 9 288V, integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The battery life is claimed to be up to 21 hours. Sales in Europe will start in June with a price starting at €1599.

Two laptop models are offered for digital content creators: Swift X 14 AI with AMD processor up to Ryzen AI 9 365 and Swift X 14 based on Intel chip up to Core Ultra 9 285H. Both have graphics cards up to RTX 5070. Sales are scheduled to start in July, and the price is announced at €1799.

Copilot+ laptops with AI for everyday work

Swift Go AI series within the concept of Copilot+ PC is designed for office work and study. The Swift Go 16 AI model has a 16-inch OLED display with WUXGA+ resolution (2048×1280 pixels), and the Swift Go 14 AI has a 14-inch OLED panel with WUXGA resolution (1920×1200 pixels). Both models are based on Intel processors up to Core Ultra 7 258V, contain up to 32 GB of RAM, and solid-state drives with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The manufacturer promises an autonomy of up to 16 hours. The Swift Go 14 AI will go on sale in July starting at €1199, and the Swift Go 16 AI — in August starting at €1299.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Available Aspire laptops with AI

The Aspire line has been expanded with the Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI models. The first one is based on AMD processor up to Ryzen AI 7 350, supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification. Aspire 16 AI — is a budget solution based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip. It features a 16-inch WUXGA display (touchscreen in some versions), USB4 Type-C ports, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Both will be available in Europe in July with prices starting at €999.

Monitors

Acer also brought a whole collection of monitors. Among them — Nitro PG271K: 27-inch IPS display with two modes — 4K@72 Hz or FHD@144 Hz. The response time is 0.5 ms, there is a stand leg, VESA mount, USB-C and HDMI ports.

There is also a portable dual-screen monitor PD243YE. It contains two 23.5-inch Full HD panels placed one above the other. The upper screen can be tilted from 0 to 315 degrees, which can be useful for those who work with a large amount of information. Connection is via USB-C or HDMI.

For fans of fast games, we offer Predator X27U F5. This is a 26.5-inch QD-OLED monitor with a frequency of 500 Hz, 1440p resolution, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 0.03 ms response time, built-in speakers and a fully adjustable stand.

In addition, there are smart monitors: GA321QK P (32″, 4K UHD, 165 Hz, Google TV) and GA341CUR W0 (34″, UltraWide QHD, 240 Hz, Google TV). They are suitable not only for work but also for streaming entertainment.