Acer returns with Super ZX and ZX Pro smartphones with optical stabilization and prices from €90

There is no shortage of budget smartphones in the world of mobile gadgets, but it is always interesting to see how long-time players return to the game. After long pause (approximately 10 years old), Acer is once again entering the smartphone market — this time with two affordable models, the Super ZX and Super ZX Pro. They were announced back in April and promised to start selling in 10 days. In fact, we had to wait more than a month. But finally, both devices went on sale. So let’s take a closer look at what Acer is bringing back to the smartphone market.

Acer Super ZX

The Super ZX — is a typical budget phone aimed at users who need a phone without frills. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits of brightness. The Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor is responsible for performance. It is complemented by 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64, 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. A total of five memory configurations are available.

Acer emphasizes that the Super ZX is the first smartphone in its price segment with a 64-megapixel camera, AI Image Enhancement, ultra-bright display, and the fastest chip in its class. It even has an optical image stabilization system in the main camera. It is complemented by two 2-megapixel modules: a macro and a depth sensor. The front camera is 13-megapixel. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh. Fast charging with a power of 33 W is supported. Stereo sound support complements the picture. The device runs on Android 15.

Acer Super ZX Pro

The Super ZX Pro model has improved components. It uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1000 nits (resolution and frequency have not changed). Also, this model has a more productive Dimensity 7400 chip (like the recent Motorola Edge 60 Fusion). Memory configurations are also better – 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

The camera on the rear panel is also triple, but with some changes. The main 64-megapixel module with OIS is complemented by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is the same — 13 megapixels. The battery, charging, and OS are also identical to the younger version.

Prices

New Acer smartphones are already available in India. The company has set the following prices for its new products:

Acer Super ZX in the 4+64 GB memory configuration starts at $105 or €90.

Acer Super ZX Pro with a 6+128 GB memory configuration costs from $210 or €185.

Source: gsmarena