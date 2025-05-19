Acer’s full update ─ gaming laptops, monitors, and more at Computex 2025

Acer has brought a lot of new products to Computex 2025 in different categories of devices. We are offered a variety of laptops (Copilot+ PC, gaming, workstations), computers, monitors, tablets, accessories, etc. Let’s take a closer look at the most interesting offers.

6 new Copilot+ PCs in the Acer Aspire AI series

Acer expands Aspire AI laptop lineup with six new devices Copilot+ PC. They are available with screen diagonals of 14 and 16 inches. This time, Acer decided to please everyone at once, so it offered models based on different processors:

Aspire 14 AI (A14-53M) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-52M) – on Intel Core Ultra (Series 2). Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, built-in Intel Arc graphics. Supports OLED WUXGA+, brightness up to 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500. Prices start from €999.

Aspire 14 AI (A14-61M) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-61M) are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300. Up to Ryzen AI 7 350, Zen 5 architecture. Fast execution of local AI tasks with low power consumption. OLED displays with HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. Prices start from €999.

Aspire 14 AI (A14-11M) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-11M) are powered by Snapdragon X. They are focused on mobility, online work, streaming, and presentations. WUXGA displays, touch models, USB4, Wi-Fi 7biometrics, QHD IR camera. Prices start from €899.

Gaming systems

Acer has unveiled three powerful new products for gamers and creative users: two gaming laptops Predator Triton 14 AI and Helios Neo 14 AI, as well as a gaming desktop computer Predator Orion 3000.

Predator Triton 14 AI (PT14-52T). The device has a 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880×1800 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with a frequency of 120 Hz, a processor up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V, and a graphics card up to NVIDIA RTX 5070. The system can contain up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an SSD of up to 2 TB. A stylus is included in the package. The price in Europe starts from €2999.

Predator Helios Neo 14 AI (PHN14-71). The novelty has a 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2.8K) OLED display, up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 2 TB of storage, and up to an NVIDIA RTX 5070 graphics card. The price starts at €1699.

Predator Orion 3000 (PO3-665) is a gaming PC in a 28-liter case with tempered glass, full-height mesh, and RGB fans. The configuration can include up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor, up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2 TB SSD + up to 2 TB HDD, and up to an NVIDIA RTX 5070 graphics card. The price is announced at €1099.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Acer Swift X for content makers

Acer has announced two new Swift X series laptops — Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14, designed for professionals and content creators who need power, compactness, and advanced AI capabilities.

The new products feature a 14.5-inch 3K (2880×1800) OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification. Touchscreen displays with anti-reflective Corning Gorilla Glass are available here. Support for the MPP 2.5 stylus with tilt recognition is announced.

The Swift X 14 AI (SFX14-61G) model contains an AMD processor up to Ryzen AI 9 365 with Zen 5 cores, and the Swift X 14 (SFX14-73G) is an Intel chip up to Core Ultra 9 285H. Both laptops are equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a PCIe Gen 4 SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB. Prices for both models start at €1,799.

Acer monitors

Acer has announced new monitor lines for content creators and gamers. The new ProCreator Series is designed for designers, photographers, video editors, and 3D animators.

All models are Calman certified and provide accurate color reproduction with an error of less than ΔE<1. The new products come with Acer’s proprietary Creator Hub software, which allows you to select color spaces (sRGB, AdobeRGB, DCI-P3), adjust calibration, and split the screen.