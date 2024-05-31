Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera — new for creating 3D content and 3D video calls

Acer has introduced the new SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera for those who want to take 3D photos and videos. The camera can be used not only to record 3D content, but also for live 3D broadcasts on YouTube and other platforms, as well as for 3D video calls in Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. The company calls the camera a pocket-sized camera with dimensions of 102 x 66 x 23 mm.

The camera has a resolution of 8 MP per lens. It even has a built-in selfie mirror with an air-resistant shell. It also has electronic image stabilization (EIS), automatic and touch focus. Experienced photographers can adjust settings manually, including camera ISO, white balance, and shutter speed.

The 3D live camera streaming feature will be enabled in version 3.0 of Acer SpatialLabs Player, and high-resolution 3D video conferencing will be possible through the SpatialLabs video call widget. It will be compatible with a range of Acer’s SpatialLabs devices, including glasses-free 3D laptops. You can also view 3D content captured by the device on AR or VR headsets or 3D projectors from other companies.

The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes stereo camera will be available in the third quarter of 2024 for $549 or €549 in the US and Europe, respectively.

Source: Engadged