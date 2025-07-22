Actor Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wants to buy a console — to understand who he voiced

Star «Daredevils» Charlie Cox thought it would be nice to know who he voiced in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

The voice actor admitted that has no idea what Clair Obscur is about: Expedition 33. He doesn’t even know what his character does and why the audience fell in love with him. During his speech at GalaxyCon, the actor admitted that the last time he played Mario 64 — and now he is seriously thinking about buying a modern console.

«I wanna play the game I need to play the game. I need to get a console first. I feel like a fraud because I just did the voice», — said the actor.

Cox stars as Gustave — a member of the central team in the new RPG from Sandfall Interactive. The cast also includes Jennifer English (Mael), Ben Starr (Verso), and Andy Serkis (Renoir). But for Cox himself, his participation in the development was limited to a four-hour session of recording lines. He didn’t fully understand what he was getting himself into until he saw the final result, and even then only in a few frames.

«But it’s so cool, I’m so happy for these guys. They’re not like, a big company that makes a ton of games. And I hear it’s a frontrunner to win game of the year, it’s really cool», — he adds.

According to Cox, he was really interested in the hype around Clair Obscur. No wonder, since millions of players are delighted with the game. The creator of The Last of Us and co-chairman of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann called Expedition 33 one of the most creative stories. But first, you need to buy a console, which won’t be a blow to the pocket for an actor with decent fees.

