Adreno X1 video card in Snapdragon X Elite — Qualcomm reveals details

A few days before the official launch of Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops, the company has revealed more details about the Adreno X1 graphics architecture. This is the first generation of integrated graphics for the X series processors for Windows. The number «1» indicates the generation, the successors of which will be called Adreno X2 and so on. The highest configuration, X1-85, includes «8» for the GPU layer and «5» for the chip itself.

The Adreno X1 GPU contains up to 6 shader processors that combine 1536 FP32 ALUs and are capable of processing 96 texels per cycle. It boasts performance of up to 4.6 TFLOPS at peak and can process up to 72 gigapixels per second.

The Adreno X1 supports major graphics APIs, including DirectX 12.1 (Shader Model 6.7), DirectX 11, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0. The company has provided a comparison of the X1-85 with the Core Ultra 7 155H (with 8 Xe cores), although the full characteristics of the reference platform are not available. Qualcomm claims that the Adreno X1-85 can match or exceed Intel’s graphics in several 1080p games. However, details on the settings are unknown.

In addition, Qualcomm showed the Adreno Control Panel, a program for optimizing games and updating drivers with monthly updates. This is similar to what larger video card vendors offer Laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon X will officially go on sale on June 18. Consumers can already pre-order the new systems, but they should wait for independent tests.

Source: VideoCardz