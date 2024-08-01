After the movies «Rebel Moon» Zack Snyder wants to make something small and without special effects

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

After completing the epic «Rebel Moon», Zack Snyder wants to make a small film without special effects. «Rebel Moon» is perceived by many as a failure, so the director quite expectedly decided to do something opposite.

«I’m trying to make a little movie right now. I’m not going to say what it is, but I asked if I could just make a movie without any visual effects in it for five minutes? Then I’ll go back to the crazy […] I’m supposed to make this little movie and that’s what I want to do».

Only a few months ago, Snyder «threatened» to make a third movie «Rebel Moon» and director’s cut but reaction to the first two parts could have made him think in a different direction. It is not known whether this statement means that he intends to stop the fantasy series, but it cannot be ruled out.

Snyder’s filmography mainly consists of epic blockbusters with a lot of special effects. It would be interesting to see him do something less. An example would be his 2004 directorial debut «Dawn of the Dead». However, he is also going to write the script, which was not the case with «Dead». Directing isn’t considered a strong point of «Mutinous Moon» either, so it may not be the special effects.

Source: World of Reel

