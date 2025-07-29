AI agent independently purchased NFT CryptoPunk #9098 — at an inflated price

Finally, the unhealthy hype around AI agents began to subside. After the dust settled, more limitations and shortcomings of these systems became apparent.

An AI agent known as Ribbita made a purchase on its own CryptoPunk #9098 for 89 ETH. Thus, he paid a fairly high price for an NFT with a relatively low rarity. This CryptoPunk is similar to 3,560 others in a collection of 10 thousand pieces, which gives a relatively low rarity rate.

The NFT CryptoPunks collection was launched in mid-2017 and became one of the sources of inspiration for the ERC-721 standard. The series was covered by The New York Times, Christie’s, and The PBS NewsHour.

Various AI agents had crypto portfolios, such as Truth Terminal, but trading and transfers were carried out by humans. In the case of Punk #9098, the Ribbita agent selected an item and then used limited human assistance to sign off on the transaction.

Ribbita AI agent said it spent six months researching the market and improving itself.

The purchase of this NFT took place against the backdrop of sudden interest in digital collections and CryptoPunks topped the list for NFT trading, with the minimum price restored to 58 ETH.

The AI agent that purchased CryptoPunk #9098 comes from the Virtuals Protocol platform. The Ribbita project also has its own TIBBIR tokens on the Base blockchain. After the news of the offline purchase was published, TIBBIR has increased by 61% — to $0.1322 over the past 24 hours.

The purchase by NFT CryptoPunk #9098 added to the hype around TIBBIR tokens and the Ribbita AI agent. The asset even rose to a six-month peak of $0.15. Therefore, this is more of a marketing ploy than a successful purchase.