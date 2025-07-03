AI startup bosses discovered that they hired the same IT specialist from India — he worked for 4 simultaneously

Playground AI founder Suhail Doshi accused Indian developer Soham Parekh of cheating employers, as he discovered that he worked for 3-4 startups at the same time and continued to look for work in others.

«Attention: there is a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works for 3-4 startups at the same time. He has been hunting for companies looking for young people and others. Be careful», — Doshi wrote in post on X (via Mint). «I fired this guy the first week and told him to stop cheating people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses».

Doshi shared Soham’s resume, which showed that he worked at Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI in a number of technology positions, and before that — he received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a master’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. However, the Playground founder suggests that 90% of the links are fake.

«I tried to convince this guy to get his act together, explained the consequences and gave him a chance to start over, because sometimes that’s what a person needs. But it clearly didn’t work,» he said.

Some other startups confirmed that they had also come across the guy. The boss of Fleet AI says that he has worked for more than 4 companies at the same time and has been doing it for years, and the founder of AIVideo added that he was close to hiring him.

«He was fired this morning. He did incredibly well in his interviews; he must have practiced a lot», — wrote in X Flo Crivello, founder of Lindy.

At the same time, there were also those who spoke in support of Parekh in the comments:

«Why do you think that part-time work is wrong? If he did well in the interviews and was the best, and you hired him — what’s wrong? The main thing is that he completes all the tasks on time and has the right attitude to work».

Doshi replied that Parekh actually «does nothing and constantly lies», which was confirmed by other companies.

«This tweet will appear in 10+ other companies. You’ll see»,” Doshi added.

Interestingly, later, in the comments to Doshi’s post, an account allegedly belonging to Parekh himself appeared, who actively defended himself. He said statedHe said he was rejected by almost everyone in the industry, but now he has a contract as a founding engineer at a new startup and can start from scratch.

«That was it. I was isolated, written off, and pushed away by almost everyone I knew and every company I worked for. But creating — is the only thing I’ve ever truly known, and it’s what I’ll continue to do».

Job juggling is not a new term in the IT industry, but it’s rarely a public issue. Earlier, we wrote about a 50-year-old developer who earned $470,000 in a year on 6 remote jobswhen he had a whole team working for him at the time.