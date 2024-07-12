Airborne ATACMS for Ukraine are being developed in the United States — when new missiles appear

The U.S. Air Force will develop a new class of precision air-to-air missiles for Ukraine. They are comparable to ATACMS missiles by characteristics.

In January, the Air Force first published a request for proposal (RFI) for a long-range air-launched munition that would be inexpensive and quick to produce, covering a distance of 250 nautical miles (460 km). Sixteen unnamed companies have expressed interest in the project. A subsequent RFI, published on July 10, explicitly states that the munitions are intended for Ukraine’s fight against Russian military aggression.

«This ammunition is key to accelerating Ukraine’s ability to effectively meet the needs of militants and provides affordable weapons for mass production», — the document says.

The minimum requirements also include a high-explosive or penetrator warhead weighing approximately 260 kg, a speed of more than 735 km/h, a navigation system resistant to radio interference, an accuracy of at least 10 m, and, most importantly, the ability to produce more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition per year 24 months after the contract is signed.

As a reminder, ATACMS missiles for HIMARS and similar MLRSs have a range of up to 300 km, a warhead of 160-268 kg (560 kg in the MGM-140A modification with a range of 165 km), and a speed of 1.5 km/s. But ATACMS already exists, and according to the data provided, it may take more than two years to receive new missiles.

Source: Aviation Week