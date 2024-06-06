AirTag harassment — US charges Russian gang member with intimidating ex-wife

The United States accuses a suspected member of a Russian smuggling network of using AirTags to stalk his ex-wife, reports 404 Media based on the recently disclosed accusation. A citizen of Tajikistan, Ibodullo Numanovich Mukhiddinov, is suspected of smuggling his now ex-wife (referred to in the case as S.K.) to the United States through the network he worked for, and of abusing and harassing her.

«Shortly after the marriage, the Respondent began physically and emotionally abusing S.K. and forcing her to record sexually explicit videos. The Defendant threatened to make the images and videos public if S.K. did not comply with the Defendant’s demands. At the time of the marriage, S.K. had recently arrived from Tajikistan via Mexico, and had no other family or support in the United States».

Over several weeks in March and April, Mukhiddinov placed seven AirTags on S.K.’s car. The first tag was found by her, the other six were found by investigators. Investigators allege that Mukhiddinov placed the AirTags on S.K.’s car to keep tabs on her and hid them throughout the vehicle, including under the front bumper, in the wheels, inside the frame, and in the side mirrors.

When investigators learned that Mukhiddinov was tagging the car, the FBI used to watch him check the tags or place others. In one case, after the FBI disabled the AirTag he had installed, Mukhiddinov called SK and followed her to a car wash, then «knocked on her windows and demanded to know why SK was not answering his calls. «SK was paralyzed with fear caused by Defendant»’s actions, — the report says. The FBI deactivated the AirTag and observed Mukhiddinov arrive, get out of his car with his phone, and start looking for the AirTag. Investigators obtained Apple records that linked Mukhiddinov’s account to the AirTag.

This is not the first time AirTags have been a tool for stalkers and domestic abusers since their launch in 2021. Police records show that it has become a problem for women. There have been several cases of AirTag stalking turning violent, in at least two of which it resulted in the target being killed by the stalker.

After Mukhiddinov was charged and a search warrant was issued, investigators found a folder on his phone with approximately 140 photos and videos of S.K. of a sexual nature. The motion for pre-trial detention states that the defendant has access to significant financial resources and is considered to be involved in a large-scale human smuggling network by a transnational organized criminal network. The judge granted the motion, and the jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 8.