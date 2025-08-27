Alex Garland wrote "160 pages of script" for Elden Ring to persuade Miyazaki to make it into a movie

If anyone had any doubts about whether Alex Garland is worthy to direct the movie Elden RingThis story should finally dispel them. The author of 28 Years Later was so eager to adapt the game, which he had played several times himself, that he wrote the script long before the deal with FromSoftware.

In the New Yorker article about A24, there is a moment where they talk about the “birth” of the Elden Ring movie. According to this story, studio head Noah Sacco came to visit Garland after his rave reviews of the game, and when he got to know it, he was struck by the fantasy world and similarities to The Lord of the Rings. Alex followed up with a question about a potential film adaptation, and Sacco had only one answer: “Fuck”.

When it came time to fly to Japan to pitch the idea to FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, Garland abandoned the traditional presentation and provided a 160-page script (and 40 pages of images) that he had diligently written in advance to convince the game’s creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, that he was serious.

Garland, in addition to being the screenwriter of 28 Days Later and 28 Years Later, also directed the science fiction film Ex Machina and the sci-fi thriller Annihilation Earlier, Alex told us that this is the seventh time he has played the game, so we can confidently conclude that the Elden Ring adaptation is in the hands of a true fan. Not to mention the fact that the creator of Game of Thrones George R.R. Martin, who helped create the game’s world, is one of the producers.

There are still few details about the plot, release date or cast. Unofficially, Keith Connor, the actor of the Netflix series When the Heart Stops, is credited with the lead role; and among the most popular fancasts are the names of Rebecca Ferguson as Marika, Lee Pace as Radagon, and Kiernan Shipka as Melina.

Source: Games Radar, PC Gamer