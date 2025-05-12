Alienware Aurora 16 — is a new series of laptops for gaming and work starting at $1150

For the first time in almost two decades, Alienware is launching a new line of Aurora notebooks. The main emphasis in the development of these devices was placed on versatility. These laptops can be used to run games or work on the go.

This launch of new laptops is part of Alienware’s renewed strategy to simplify the choice of gaming devices. Going forward, Alienware’s laptop and desktop lines will have two distinct tiers:

Area-51 is the flagship series for those who need maximum performance and premium features in a ruggedized package;

Aurora is a versatile series with high performance in a stylish package.

At CES 2025, the company introduced a new design language, Alienware 30 (AW30), inspired by extraterrestrial phenomena. First, it appeared in the Area-51 gaming laptops and the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED monitor, and now — in the new Aurora class.

Aurora laptops have a slim profile. The rear heat shelf has been removed to make the device easier to fit into a backpack. The Cryo-Chamber ventilation system has three copper heat pipes, two thin fans, and removes heat through four outlets and holes above the keyboard.

There are two versions of the laptops to choose from: the basic Alienware Aurora 16 and the improved Alienware Aurora 16X. Both have 16-inch displays with QHD+ resolution and Intel Core (Series 2) processors up to i9. However, there are many differences between the models.

The basic version of the Alienware Aurora 16 has a panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The system can include up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2 TB of storage, and NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4050, 5060, or 5070 graphics cards. TPP is claimed to be up to 115 watts. The device can be equipped with a 60 or 96 Wh battery.

At the same time, the improved version of the Alienware Aurora 16X offers a 240 Hz display with 500 nits of brightness, Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support. The laptop includes up to 64 GB of RAM, up to 4 TB of storage, NVIDIA RTX 5060/5070 graphics cards, and TPP is up to 155 watts. Other improvements include a higher-resolution infrared camera and RGB keyboard backlighting.

The new products have Wi-Fi 7 modules, a palm rest for comfort while printing, and ports located at the back. The Stealth Mode is also worth mentioning. After activating it, the laptop dims the backlight (it turns white) and turns on the quiet mode of the fans. This mode is suitable for using the laptop in libraries, cafes, or educational institutions.

The new Alienware Aurora laptops are already on sale at a price starting at $1149. New models in this line are expected to appear soon. Earlier this year Alienware presents Area-51 gaming PC for $4500.

Source: techpowerup