«All competitors do this»: AI researcher sues Amazon for copyright infringement

Vivian Gadery, an AI researcher and ex-manager at Amazon, accuses her former employer of violating copyright requirements. The ones that he set himself.

This is stated in the text of the lawsuit against the company, which refers to The Register.

In addition, the ex-employee accuses the company of labor discrimination, violation of the law on vacation, and unfair dismissal after maternity leave. But there are also some interesting details about the «internal kitchen» company.

Vivian Gadery filed a lawsuit against Amazon last week. She worked in the Amazon Alexa and Amazon LLM divisions. She had achieved some success at work and was promoted.

Vivian returned to work after her maternity leave in January 2023 and started working on a large language model. Her responsibilities included identifying violations of Amazon’s internal copyright policy and reporting them to the legal department.

In March, her team director set her a task — to find the reasons why Amazon was not achieving its goals for Alexa search quality.

In the conversation, he recommended ignoring the copyright policy to improve the results The director asked me to pay attention to competitors with the words «everyone does it».

She then met with a representative of the legal department to express her concerns about the direction of senior management. However, this meeting was inconclusive.

The statement says that she subsequently asked to be transferred to another team. But she was denied. Then she was given another task, which was to meet targets: she was asked to create a plan to reduce AmazonBot’s storage costs by 75% in just 8 business days.

Therefore, Vivian Gaderi stated in her complaint that such tasks were set for her on purpose, expecting her to fail and bringing her dismissal closer.

«Everyone does it». Not just Amazon

Accusations of copyright infringement for AI developers will not surprise anyone now.