All «Emmy 2025» nominees: no mention of «Squid Game», two Apple TV+ leaders at once and the first nomination for Harrison Ford at 83

On the night of July 16, the American Television Academy announced the nominees for the 77th «Emmy» Awards, where two Apple TV+ series received the most nominations.

The hit series “The «Severance» with 27 nominations, followed by «Penguin» (24 nominations) and another Apple TV+ project called «Studio» (23 nominations). The latter repeated last year’s record of «Bear» with the highest number of mentions for a comedy series. Netflix, which received a record 160 nominations in 2020, was second to HBO Max this year with 142 nominations for shows such as the aforementioned «Penguin», «White Lotus», «The Last of Us», and «Insidious» (Netflix, by comparison, had 120, and Apple — 81).

Among the actors, Kathy Bates, the star of «Matlock», became the oldest woman nominated in the lead drama actress category at the age of 77, while Harrison Ford received his first Emmy nomination at 83, thanks to his role in the series «Shrinking».

Interestingly, the second season of «Squid Game» did not receive any nominations (the first season, by comparison, had 14 and won 6), and «Studio» took five out of six places in the «Guest Actor in a Comedy» category, with nominations for Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Anthony Mackie, Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese — all but Cranston playing themselves.

As a reminder, last year «Shogun» won a record-breaking 18 awards at the Emmy Awards 2024.

All nominees «Emmy 2025» (main and acting categories)

Best Drama Series

«Andor»

«Diplomat»

«The last of us»

«Paradise»

«Pitt»

«Severance»

«Slow horses»

«White lotus»

Best Comedy Series

«Abbott Elementary School»

«Bear»

«Tricks»

«No one wants it»

«Murders in one building»

«Shrinking»

«Studio»

«What we do in the shadows»

Best miniseries or anthology series

«Youth»

«Black mirror»

«Dying for sex»

«Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez»

«Penguin»

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, «Rai»

Gary Oldman, «Slow Horses»

Pedro Pascal, «The Last of Us»

Adam Scott, «Severance»

Noah Weil, «Pitt»

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, «Matlock»

Sharon Horgan, «For the sake of my sister»

Britt Lower, «Severance»

Bella Ramsey, «The Last of Us»

Keri Russell, «Diplomat»

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, «Nobody wants it»

Seth Rogen, «Studio»

Jason Siegel, «Truth Therapy»

Martin Short, «Murders in one building»

Jeremy Allen White, «Bear»

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, «Residence»

Kristen Bell, «Nobody wants it»

Quinta Brunson, «Abbott Elementary School»

Ayo Edebiri, «Bear»

Gene Smart, «Tricks»

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, «Penguin»

Stephen Graham, «Adolescence»

Jake Gyllenhaal, «Presumption of innocence»

Brian Tyree Henry, «Drug thieves»

Cooper Koch, «Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez»

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, «Discworld»

Meghann Fahy, «Sirens»

Rashida Jones, «Black Mirror»

Christine Milioti, «Penguin»

Michelle Williams, «Dying for Sex»

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, «Severance»

Walton Goggins, «White Lotus»

Jason Isaacs, «White Lotus»

James Marsden, «Paradise»,

Sam Rockwell, «White Lotus»

Tramell Tillman, «Severance»

John Turturro, «Severance»

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, «Severance»

Carrie Kuhn, «White Lotus»

Katherine LaNasa, «Pitt»

Julianne Nicholson, «Paradise»

Parker Posey, «White Lotus»

Natasha Rothwell, «White Lotus»

Aimee Lou Wood, «White Lotus»

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, «Studio»

Colman Domingo, «Four Seasons»

Harrison Ford, «Truth Therapy»

Jeff Hiller, «Someone somewhere»

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, «Bear»

Michael Urie, «Shrinkingy»

Bowen Yang, «Saturday Night Live»

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lisa Kolon-Zayas, «Bear»

Hannah Einbinder, «Tricks»

Kathryn Hahn, «Studio»

Janelle James, «Abbott Elementary School»

Catherine O’Hara, «Studio»

Cheryl Lee Ralph, «Abbott Elementary School»

Jessica Williams, «Shrinking»

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Javier Bardem, «Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez»

Bill Kemp, «Presumption of innocence»

Owen Cooper, «Adolescence»

Rob Delaney, «Dying for Sex»

Peter Sarsgaard, «Presumption of innocence»

Ashley Walters, «Adolescence»

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology Series