«All modern cars are shit»: Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear and The Grand Tour summarizes his views

For many decades, Jeremy Clarkson has been known for his controversial views on Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Now he has come to a kind of conclusion.

On the subject of modern cars «now all shit», Clarkson said this during a viewing party of the latest episode of The Grand Tourwhere he answered questions from the audience. The former Top Gear presenter also said that he cannot identify 80%-90% of the cars on sale today. Obviously, Jeremy Clarkson is exaggerating, but it’s clear what he wants to say.

«I don’t know what it is. I don’t care. «We got a new hybrid drive system» — I couldn’t care less».

Clarkson mentioned the Lancia Montecarlo as an example of how great cars used to be. He talked about the road he has traveled with his Montecarlo so far.

«It’s amazing when you drive an old car like this – how much better they are than modern cars because they are light. It’s really an epic thing to drive».

The famous host made a funny and clumsy analogy: it’s like driving a ballet dancer, whatever that means. What exactly was in Jeremy’s mind at that moment is anyone’s guess.

Clarkson is not alone in such thoughts, as many Internet users express something similar. Modern cars seem too technologically advanced, complex, and literally too heavy to many. However, some technologies do improve the driving experience and are also safer.

Jeremy Clarkson expressed hope that Amazon will replace him, James May and Richard Hammond with fresh faces, not famous people, as the BBC tried to do in Top Gear. He believes that the channel should find «young kids» who really know about modern cars.

Source: Jalopnik