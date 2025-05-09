Amazon has completed filming Season 2 of «Fallout» and showed Gul’s farewell video

New Vegas is just around the corner — the second season of «Fallout» has officially wrapped filming.

If you recall, in the final moments of the first season of «Fallout», we were shown Lucy’s father and villain Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) looking at the horizon and starting to move towards New Vegas — a place that was confirmed as the central location of filming by a bunch of origins. Given the fact that in the first season they found a cold fusion reactor that allegedly has enough energy to restart civilization, it is likely that in the second season they will try to do this in New Vegas.

In Bethesda’s Fallout: New Vegas — is the fourth installment of the series, which takes place on the ruins of the former Las Vegas, belonging to parts of Arizona, California, and Nevada. The story also touches on the conflict over who will ultimately control both New Vegas and the Mojave Desert, and it is quite possible that we will see all of this in the second season.

Walton Goggins published a video in honor of the end of filming in which he says goodbye to the image of Gul, actually skinning himself.

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025

The «Fallout» series, based on the Bethesda Game Studios game series, is set 200 years after the apocalypse. The plot is part of the canon of the game series, but tells an independent story built around three key characters: a young girl Lucy (Ella Purnell), a resident of «Vault 33», her father and Vault supervisor Hank, and mercenary goon Cooper Howard. In the second season, the cast includes a star will join «Home Alone» Macaulay Culkin.

The first season of «Fallout» became one of the biggest hits of 2024, which attracted 65 million viewers in the first 16 days (the second-highest result in the history of Prime Video — only inseries «The Lord of the Rings»), and received high marks in reviews (94% from critics and 90% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes). Also, the series received 16 nominations «Emmy», although did not have a single victory in the main categories.

Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Graham Wagner are the showrunners of the adaptation. The latter had previously hinted that the series will have five seasons. The second one has not yet received an official release date, but given the filming schedule, we should expect it sometime in 2026.

We would like to remind you that Bethesda game designer Jeff Gardiner highly appreciated the series, saying that «Failure»will be watching as «The Lord of the Rings»and «games will live to see our grandchildren. By the way, the game Fallout 5 is alsoconfirmedand will be released after Elder Scrolls 6 (however, this is still a few years away).