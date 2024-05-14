Amazon has renewed the series «The Boys for a 5th season

During the Upfront presentation on Tuesday, Amazon announced the renewal of the series «The Boys for a 5th season. This news came about a month before the release of season 4 on Prime Video.

«Guys» is a frank and bold series that continues to thrill our customers around the world, weaving its way through the cultural fabric season after season,«said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. «We’re proud of this series, which has grown into a global franchise, and we’re excited that Eric Kripke and the creative team have even more exciting stories to tell all of the loyal fans of».

The «Guys» series is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Daric Robertson, who are also executive producers. Kripke developed the series for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The story is set in an alternate reality where people with superpowers have become public figures and celebrities, but some of them abuse their powers.

The fourth season«Boys» will take place during the election, political tensions lead to violent clashes. The 4th season of «Guys» stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jesse T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Dumit and Cameron Crovetti. Susan Hayward, Velori Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also join the cast.

Season 4 of 8 episodes will premiere on June 13. 3 episodes will be shown at once, and then a new episode will be released every week. Season 4 will end with the final episode on July 18.

Source: deadline