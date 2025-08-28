Amazon releases prequel series to "The Terminal List" — thriller with 91% of Rotten Tomatoes audience

The collection of action thrillers on Amazon Prime Video is not limited to Reacher and “Jack Ryan”, starting from September 28, the first episodes of the series “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf”.

“Dark Wolf (original title The Terminal List: Dark Wolf) is a prequel to the 2022 series The Terminal List, where Chris Pratt played a member of the Navy SEALs, the only survivor of a group on a secret mission. Pratt’s character, James Reese, also appears in the backstory, but The Dark Wolf primarily focuses on CIA special operations officer Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch.

“Set five years before the events of the first season of Kill List, Dark Wolf follows the end of Ben’s tenure as a Navy SEAL and the beginning of his career in the CIA, which will lead to a brutal betrayal.”

The showrunner of the series is David DiGilio, who directed the original “The Terminal List” based on the books by Jack Carr and worked on the upcoming “Tron: Ares”.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” received rather contradictory assessments: critics gave the series only 67% (based on 6 reviews), while the audience was more favorable with 91% (based on 50+ reviews).

Alison Herman of Variety calls the series an example of “pure macho posturing” and “American aggression,” while Grant Hermans of Screen Rant notes that “the prequel corrects the mistakes of its predecessor” by adding lightness to the plot and “solid action” that makes it more interesting to watch. Viewers, on the other hand, praise Kitsch’s acting, unexpected twists and turns in the story, and music, and call it the best action movie of 2025 and demand “additional seasons for the prequel.”

Starting today, the first three episodes of The Dark Wolf are available on Prime Video, with the rest of the seven episodes to be released every Wednesday until September 24.