AMD announces Radeon RX 7650M XT — external graphics card from AOOSTAR

AMD is planning to release a new Radeon RX 7650M XT graphics card in an external form factor. The company announced its plans for the new product, which is scheduled to launch in July this year, the announcement was made on Discord, so the site VideoCardz I asked the company representative.

AMD confirmed that the device is an external graphics solution similar to the OneXplayer ONEXGPU (which comes with the Radeon RX 7600M XT). The manufacturer AOOSTAR plans to release «several specifications», which may mean a different TGP or memory size.

The eGPU model presented by AOOSTAR has 1 HDMI output, two DP outputs, 3 USB ports, an OCULINK port, and a USB Type-C port. The board has 4 GDDR6 memory modules and an 8-phase power supply system.

The current RDNA3 lineup for laptops looks somewhat incomplete compared to the GeForce RTX 40 series. The Radeon RX 7900M graphics card based on the Navi 31XL GPU is currently exclusive to only one laptop. It seems strange that AMD made the effort for such a limited launch.

At the same time, the RX 7600 and RX 7700 notebook models are based exclusively on the Navi 33 GPU, which offers up to 2048 stream processors. Given the name chosen for the RX 7650M XT, we can assume that this is a small performance improvement rather than a major upgrade.

Although there have been rumors that the Navi 32 chip could appear on laptops, this hasn’t happened since the GPU first became available last September in the RX 7700/7800 desktop. AMD may introduce updated Radeon mobile GPUs at Computex or later. The new Radeon RX 6x50M was announced at CES 2022. The Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti mini PC, which we wrote about earlier, has an OCuLink connector.