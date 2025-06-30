AMD FSR scaling was tested on a 2012 NVIDIA graphics card — what happened

AMD FSR technology formally supports the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, but will modern software improve the performance of such antiques?

The GCS Hardware YouTube channel has tested the GTX 660 in several games — both supported and unsupported: Counter-Strike 2, GTA V, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom (2016). Expectedly, Counter-Strike was the fastest, showing around 80-90 FPS in 1080p resolution on the lowest settings. Using FSR did not give any improvement in FPS, despite rendering at a much lower internal resolution, in balanced or performance modes.

Cyberpunk 2077, who would have imagined, showed the worst performance with only 10 FPS, and 15 at the lowest in 1080P. The FSR 2.1 performance mode was able to raise the performance to 20 FPS, but the game eventually stopped working, the attempt ended in a black screen. XeSS and FSR 3.1 practically did not work, and XeSS reduced the frame rate to 1 FPS.

The video card was released 13 years ago and was based on the NVIDIA Kepler architecture on a GK106 chip manufactured on TSMC’s 28nm process technology with 960 shader cores, 80 TMUs, 24 ROPS, 384 KB of L2 cache, a 1032 MHz clock speed, and a TDP of 140 W. It has 2 GB of GDDR5 memory on a 192-bit bus with a bandwidth of 144.2 GB/s. Intel XeSS minimum requirements are limited to the GTX 10 series. For its part, AMD recommends the GTX 10 series and above for FSR use.

As you can see, the use of FSR in Cyberpunk 2077 and CS:2 demonstrates that the GTX 660 is too old to work effectively with modern scaling technologies. The irony is that technologies like FSR or DLSS, which provide additional performance, work best on more or less productive graphics cards.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Tom’s Hardware