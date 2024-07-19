AMD is preparing low-cost Athlon / Ryzen 3 processors for the AM5 platform

According to unofficial reports, AMD is working on cheaper processors for AM5. They will cost about $100, but will not be technologically different for the better.

Currently, the cheapest AMD Ryzen 7000 processor is the 6-core Ryzen 5 7500F, which is sold exclusively in some markets for about $119, making it cheaper than the Ryzen 5 7600, which is officially the cheapest at about $170.

According to the report Bits and Chips AMD is planning to transfer some entry-level Ryzen 7000 models (presumably 7500F/7600) to TSMC’s 7nm process. Currently, the computing cores of these processors are manufactured using 5 nm technology. Downscaling will allow AMD to save money and offer cheaper chips.Along with the release of the new Ryzen 9000 series processors, AMD will likely release one or two Athlon/Ryzen 3 processors, which could be these 7nm chips.

Intel may also soon find itself in a similar situation, where the upcoming LGA-1851 platform will not have any budget models at launch. This will change over time with a possible update of the Meteor Lake line. However, both companies seem to be focusing their efforts on supporting their older platforms. Intel plans to introduce the Bartlett Lake-S series for the LGA-1700 socket.

