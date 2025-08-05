AMD Magnus APU: new Xbox processor will compete with PCs, not PlayStation 6

Rumor has it that AMD Magnus processors designed for the next generation of Xbox consoles will allow Microsoft to compete not only with the PlayStation 5 or the upcoming PlayStation 6, but also with modern PCs.

In their new YouTube podcast, Digital Foundry experts discussed the leaked technical information about Magnus and noted its key feature — chiplet layout, which provides separate crystals for the CPU and GPU. This is radically different from the monolithic design used in the company’s consoles before. Also, according to the video, the new processor is expected to use heterogeneous cores with Zen 6 architecture and the total area of both chipsets will increase by 57% compared to the AMD Oberon Plus chip that powers the latest revision of the PlayStation 5.

Obviously, thanks to the chip structure, it will be easier for Microsoft and AMD to scale the platform’s performance by making changes to a particular chip independently of each other. At the same time, the timing of new product releases can be significantly reduced due to the ability to combine chips of different performance. Another advantage of the new processor design is the potentially lower production cost. This will make it possible to create competitive solutions not only among consoles but also in the PC segment, where high-performance hybrid processors are usually expensive.

Source: Wccftech