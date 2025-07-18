AMD officially unveiled Threadripper PRO 9995 WX with 96 cores for $11700

AMD is officially introduced Ryzen Threadripper 9000 processor line. The release is scheduled for July 23.

The new Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-series will be available from AMD’s regional system integration partners, as well as global manufacturers such as Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, and Supermicro. Customers who build their own systems will also be able to purchase the new processors separately through AMD’s global network of partners

The most powerful chip in the lineup operates with 96 Zen 5 cores, which can process up to 192 threads simultaneously using SMT. The maximum operating frequency of the cores can go up to 5.4 GHz. The specifications also include improved AVX-512 support, support for DDR5-6400 memory in 8-channel mode, and the fastest PCI-E 5.0 interface with 128 lines.

This time, the company decided to shift its focus from High-End Desktop (HEDT) aside high-performance workstations. CPUs are positioned as powerful solutions for processing complex simulations, generative design, rendering, local artificial intelligence, and code compilation.

AMD says that compared to a similar solution at the same frequency of the previous generation, Threadripper PRO 7000, the company has managed to achieve significant performance progress. IPC improvements of up to 16% on most workstation tasks and up to 25% on SPECworkstation 4.0 AI and other AI benchmarks compared to the flagships of both lines, Threadripper PRO 9995 WX outpaced Threadripper PRO 7995WX by up to 26% of performance.

The new processors also include support for all the latest AMD Pro-technologieswith many enterprise-level security and management features.

As for the pricing policy, it is as follows:

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX: $11,699

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9985WX: $7,999

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9975WX: $4,099

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9965WX: $2,899

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9955WX: $1,649

Source: AMD, Videocardz