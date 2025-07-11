AMD partners have received the first samples of Ryzen Zen 6, — Ukrainian insider tells technical details

The programmer and author of AMD’s processor customization utilities said that the company’s partners, including motherboard manufacturers, have already received engineering samples of Zen 6 processors.

Yuriy Bubliy from Kharkiv (1usmus), famous as the creator of DRAM Calculator for Ryzen, HYDRA, and CTR software, also shared some technical details of the new architecture. They indicate an optimization of the Zen 5 design rather than radical changes.

«Engineering samples are already widespread. It will not be a revolution, it will be an evolution. There will be more cores on the CCD, instead of one memory controller there will be two (details are still scarce). There will be two memory channels. No new performance technologies are expected, and Curve Optimizer will remain unchanged. HYDRA support will not be a problem».

We are talking about Ryzen processors for desktop systems. The claim seems reasonable, as the source has insider connections to motherboard manufacturers and programmers working on next-generation Ryzen projects. More than a month ago Zen 6 support is now available in the AIDA64 program — respectively, there must be samples of the processors on which it relies. In addition to desktop versions, the program also supports server and mobile versions.

Wccftech adds that previous leaks revealed that Zen 6 CCDs have up to 12 cores in the Classic configuration and up to 16 cores in the Dense configuration. The cache memory has also been increased to 48 MB per CCD. The same number of memory channels despite the dual controller does not indicate support for quad-channel memory on desktop platforms.

The site lists the main expectations from future processors based on leaks: significant improvements in memory controller performance, an increase in cores and threads, probably up to 24/48, higher clock speeds, larger cache (possibly up to 48 MB per CCD), support for faster DDR5 compared to TDP predecessors. It is also possible to scale up to 32 or 64 cores using two Zen 6C crystals.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

AMD Ryzen Zen 6 processors expected by mid- to late 2026. Around the same time, Intel is to release Nova Lake-S desktop processors, which, according to preliminary data, will offer up to 52 cores.