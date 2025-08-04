AMD processors squeeze Intel out of Steam with a 40% share, NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics cards make a powerful push

The share of AMD processors on Steam is steadily growing, causing Intel to lose its psychological mark of 60%. According to the latest monthly survey, 40.39% of players have AMD chips.

Intel over the past month lost 0.75%, which caused its share to drop to 59.52%. The reasons for the shift toward AMD are obvious: its desktop processors have been pushing a competitor out of stores for almost a year now. The market for portable consoles, which are mostly based on red processors, is also growing. In particular, there are devices on Ryzen AI MAX (Strix Halo) and Ryzen Z2 Extreme. Moreover, SteamOS installed on some of them has become a good choice for users in terms of performance and battery life. This suggests that Intel is probably holding on solely because of the laptop segment, where AMD is still weak.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 topped the chart in July with 4.62% (+0.05%). The desktop card of the previous generation snatched the lead from the laptop RTX 4060, which had 4.99% of the market share the month before last, and only 4.43% in the previous month.

The loss, which is quite large for Steam, was primarily due to a huge increase in the presence of NVIDIA RTX 50. The share of RTX 5070 increased to 1.32% (+0.33%), RTX 5060 — to 0.6% (+0.26%), and RTX 5060 Ti — to 0.58% (+0.17%). The presence of older models has also increased, but only by a hundredth of a percent: RTX 5080 has 0.65% (+0.08%), almost like RTX 5070 Ti (0.63%, +0.08%), and RTX 5090 gained 0.22% (+0.03%).

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT (0.2%, +0.2%) was a surprise. The overall share of AMD graphics cards is 17.83%, compared to 73.94% for NVIDIA.

Windows 11 still fails to capture at least two-thirds of user preferences, with 59.9% and an increase of 0.06%. The Ukrainian language on Steam lost 0.02%, having 0.68%, and Russian lost 0.68% with a share of 8.78%. The loss of percentages of some languages was mainly due to the growth of English (37.7%, +1.39%), Brazilian Portuguese (4.24%, +0.37%) and Spanish (4.60%, +0.26%).