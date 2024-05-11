AMD processors with Zen 5 architecture will not support Windows 10 — Lenovo manager

A Lenovo China manager noted that AMD Zen 5 Strix Point processors will not receive Windows 10 drivers. The manufacturer prioritizes compatibility with the latest version of Windows 11 24H2, which is in line with AMD’s trend towards AI computing and NPU integration in future processors.

The upcoming Strix Point chips, which, according to the latest information, will be called Ryzen AI HX, indicate that AMD is committed to maintaining AI performance at 45 TOPS, and the company estimates overall system performance at 77 TOPS. As new computing technologies will be driven by artificial intelligence, AMD’s move to the latest version of Windows is justified. However, this will create compatibility issues for Windows 10 users who want to install the new processors in their systems.

The manager also said that the processors AMD Zen 5 will not make a huge leap in performance — previously, it was rumored to increase by 40%.

«Where did 40% come from? I saw that the Zen5 has a 10% increase in IPC compared to the Zen4. In the CR23 1T test, the increase was more than 10%. Also, Win10 enthusiasts should note that starting with Strix Point, AMD will not provide Win10» drivers.

He also pointed out that it is impossible to achieve such a significant increase in productivity within a single generation, and a 10% improvement achieved in the next generation is noteworthy. However, this may disappoint people who believe in previous assumptions.

Source: Windows Latest