AMD quietly announced Radeon RX 9060

AMD has introduced the Radeon RX 9060 graphics card without a loud announcement. The card can offer 8 GB of video memory and a rather powerful GPU for its class. However, its availability will be limited.

Since yesterday, AMD has started distributing an official press release in which the company announced the launch of a new graphics card for the budget segment of the market — Radeon RX 9060. The card is intended for massive FullHD gaming, but will be available exclusively as part of ready-made PCs from system integrators.

Full specifications have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that the new GPU is based on RDNA 4 architecture and contains 28 Compute Units, which is only 4 CU less than the Radeon RX 9060 XT. The memory on board is 8GB of GDDR6 with an as-yet-unknown effective frequency, and it is also noted that the chip supports all the latest software technologies, including FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4).

Why AMD decided to limit the availability of this model is still unclear. At the moment, the most affordable graphics card in the series is the 8GB RX 9060 XT with a recommended price tag of $300, which is hardly an ideal solution for budget gamers. In such a situation, a cheaper RX 9060 variant could have provided the company with additional sales.

Along with the announcement of the new product, it became known that AMD plans to release a new Adrenalin 25.8.1 driver optimized for games such as Mafia: The Old Country, Mecha Break, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Valorant (on Unreal Engine 5), as well as the open beta of Battlefield 6. In addition, the driver will add support for FSR 4 to a wider list of games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Mafia: The Old Country, Arena Breakout: Infinite, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, Wreckfest 2, and Lies of P.

Source: Tom’s Hardware