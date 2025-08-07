AMD Radeon RX 7400 video card found in a Dell PC

The AMD Radeon RX 7400 graphics card, which has been leaked from time to time, has finally been used in a finished PC. But not in a gaming system, but in a corporate solution from Dell.

It’s been a month since the Radeon RX 7400 was spotted in the AIDA64 database, and now it’s been found in the new Dell Pro Tower Plus desktop computer. Although this video card can be traced back to last year, it hasn’t even appeared on retailer lists for a very long time.

The RX 7400 is part of the Radeon RX 7000 series based on RDNA 3 architecture. Unlike the previous generation of RDNA 2, where AMD released less productive models, such as RX 6400 and RX 6500 XTThis time there were no “younger” solutions. Until now. In addition to the Radeon RX 7400, the RX 7300 was also mentioned earlier, but it is the RX 7400 that AMD seems to have prepared for use in regular desktop PCs, particularly in the OEM segment.

Dell has already integrated this video card into the Pro Tower Plus enterprise model equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 265 vPro processor. Details are still scarce, but for the first time, information about some of the RX 7400’s characteristics has been revealed. This model has 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is twice as much as the RX 6400. The card also has 4 DisplayPort video outputs, at least according to the description on the University of Toronto at Scarborough website, where it is mentioned in the PC specifications.

From previous leaks, we know that the Radeon RX 7400 is based on the same NAVI 33 GPU as the RX 7600. However, it will be a significantly stripped-down version — with fewer shader units and probably a 64-bit memory bus like the Radeon RX 6500 XT. Prices for the Dell Pro Tower Plus QBT1250 model and the launch date have not yet been disclosed, but it seems that the release is not far off.

Radeon RX 7400 — is an interesting novelty for the entry-level segment that may become relevant for office PCs and budget builds. But so far, its appearance in Dell systems hints at a focus on the corporate market and OEM partners, rather than mass retail. If the card remains an exclusive for large manufacturers, ordinary users will have to wait — or choose an alternative among the available models.

