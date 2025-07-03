AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is faster than RTX 5070 Ti — new driver adds up to 27% performance

Sometimes drivers improve performance better than hardware changes but this time AMD managed a miracle — the Radeon RX 9070 XT has accelerated by a third.

Performance tests of video cards or other computer components are interesting not only at the moment of their launch. Often, the first drivers are «crude» and do not allow the device to reach its full potential. This seems to be the case with RX 9070 XT, which has received significant improvements after a software update.

The Hardware Unboxed YouTube channel decided to test the video card again to see how much its performance has improved with the latest drivers compared to the launch day, March 6. On a system with Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and DDR5-6000 memory, 16 games were tested.

The NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti also participated in the test — to make sure that the performance changes are caused by the driver and not by patches to the games themselves, which have been released recently. The results allowed us to compare the performance of the video cards as it is now. In some games, both cards showed an increase, which indicates that the Radeon competitor has improved as well. However, it was the 9070 XT that showed a significant increase in performance. Due to this, it sometimes even outperformed the RTX 5070 Ti, which is considered more productive and more expensive.

Several games such as Spider-Man Remastered, Hogwarts Legacy, and Counter-Strike 2 have seen huge improvements over the 9070 XT, sometimes up to 27%. It is thanks to this that AMD’s was able to outperform the 5070 Ti compared to the first reviews. The NVIDIA card sometimes showed small improvements or even some regression — but in Space Marine 2, the bug fix resulted in a huge 36% increase. In several other games, including Starfield and Dragon Age: The Valgard, both graphics cards showed little to no change.

In total, across 16 games at 1440p, the Radeon 9070 XT showed an average performance increase of 9%, compared to only 2.5% for the 5070 Ti. As a result, the «red» graphics card gained a 3% advantage over its competitor instead of lagging behind by 2.5%. In 4K mode, the increase was much smaller — both had almost the same performance. But if we take into account the price difference between the two cards, which is sometimes 30% in favor of AMD, its the choice has become much more attractive.

Source: VideoCardz