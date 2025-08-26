AMD roadmap reveals when Zen 6 laptops will be released

A leak of partner roadmaps published by an insider @momomo_ushints that the next few years in the mobile segment of AMD processors will not be without pauses. Until 2026, the company is preparing rather small updates, while a more tangible breakthrough is expected in 2027.

According to the documents, AMD will not make any major changes to mobile chips in 2025-2026. The main focus is on an update based on Zen 5, codenamed Gorgon Point. It will retain the same core configurations, the same 4nm process, as well as most of the NPU (neuroprocessor) and graphics units familiar from Strix Point. This means that the performance gains will be insignificant and will be driven primarily by fine-tuning rather than a fundamentally new architecture. As a result, top mobile chips, in particular Fire Range and APU Strix Halo in 2026 will either not receive an update at all or their modernization will be minimal. The new Zen 6 architecture is due in 2026 for desktop and server systems, but laptop owners will have to wait another year.

Thus, the situation will start to change in 2027. The leak mentions two mobile lines based on Zen 6 architecture: Gator Range and Medusa Point.

Gator Range is positioned as the successor to the elite Fire Range family and is supposed to be AMD’s new flagship in the high-performance mobile processor segment. However, there are no technical details about this line in the document, except for the confirmation of the transition to Zen 6.

Medusa Point is described in much more detail. This family will be made in FP10 format, produced on a 3nm process, and will appear as a monolithic APU with different types of cores and enhanced graphics. According to the roadmap, the chip will have 4 full Zen 6 cores, 4 small Zen 6c cores, 2 energy-efficient cores, and about 8 RDNA/UDNA computing units for embedded graphics.

This configuration looks like a solution for premium laptops that will provide a balance between the computing power of the CPU and the productive iGPU. This will allow not only to play modern games comfortably without a discrete graphics card, but also to perform local AI tasks that are becoming increasingly important for users.

As always with roadmap leaks, the information is subject to change. For final clarity, we will have to wait for AMD’s official announcements.

The same leak also outlines Intel’s plans for 2025 and 2026. They include the Arrow Lake and Panther Lake lines, as well as some lower-end architectures like Wildcat Lake. If both charts are accurate, neither Intel nor AMD will release a new HX series flagship in 2026, which came as a surprise.

Source: techpowerup, videocardz