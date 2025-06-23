AMD Ryzen 5 9600X3D «lit up» online — 6 Zen 5 cores and 102.5 MB of cache

A holiday may soon be coming to the street of gamers on a tight budget — AMD accidentally lit up Ryzen 5 9600X3D processor. This is a budget representative of the line with 3D V-Cache on the new Zen 5 architecture. And if you thought that 6 cores — is a thing of the past, then don’t rush to bury this configuration.

Ryzen 5 9600X3D specifications

The new chip hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, but it has already appeared in the AMD driver compatibility list for of the new Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics card. Whether by accident or not, the company also mentioned the Ryzen 9950X3D, 9900X3D, 9800X3D —, and now we have the 9600X3D. To summarize it briefly, we can say this: fewer cores, more efficiency.

It will be a 6-core processor, the successor to Ryzen 5 7600X3D. At the same time, the novelty is expected to use an 8-core chip, but 2 cores will be deactivated. Yes, they are still releasing this in 2025. As a result, the cache size of Ryzen 5 9600X3D will be only slightly smaller than that of Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The processor will have 64 MB of second-generation 3D V-Cache, just like the 8-core version. However, since two cores are disabled, the L2 cache will be reduced by 2 MB. The I/O part is likely to remain unchanged, that is, with integrated graphics, unlike the Ryzen 7 9700F, which does not have it.

Does it make sense to have 6 cores in 2025?

The question is fair. After all, some new games already require 8 cores for comfortable operation. But, as tests of the predecessor — Ryzen 5 7600X3D — have shown, sometimes less can be more effective. The chip almost caught up with the 7800X3D, which had two more cores.

In terms of cache size, the Ryzen 9600X3D looks decent:

Ryzen 9 9950X3D: 32 MB per CCD (64 MB L3) + 64 MB 3D V-Cache + 16 MB L2 + 1 MB L1 — 145 MB

Ryzen 9 9900X3D: 32 MB per CCD (64 MB L3) + 64 MB 3D V-Cache + 12 MB L2 + 768 KB L1 — 140.8 MB

Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 32 MB per CCD (32 MB L3) + 64 MB 3D V-Cache + 8 MB L2 + 512 KB L1 — 104.5 MB

Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 32 MB per CCD (32 MB L3) + 64 MB 3D V-Cache + 6 MB L2 + 480 KB L1 — 102.5 MB

Yes, there is a difference, but it’s not that huge, given the price this chip is supposed to have (— hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to be much cheaper than the 9900 and 9950).

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The first rumors about Ryzen 5 9600X3D appeared in December 2024. Apparently, the processor was planned from the very beginning. It’s just that its appearance was delayed a bit.

Source: videocardz