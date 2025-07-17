AMD unveils Ryzen AI 5 330 chip for affordable laptops

Unexpectedly, yesterday, AMD’s official website posted new processor of the Krackan Point family. Ryzen AI 5 330 is the simplest solution in the lineup in terms of technical characteristics.

The chip operates with only four heterogeneous CPU cores with SMT support. Only one of them is high-performance (Zen 5), and the other three are energy efficient (Zen 5c). The maximum boost of the first type of core can reach 4.5 GHz, and the second up to 3.4 GHz. The base frequency of both types of cores is 2 GHz. The processor has 4 MB of L2 cache and 8 MB of L3 cache. TDP is declared in the range of 15-28 W (28 W by default).

The built-in Radeon 820M graphics has the simplest configuration. Only 2 graphics cores are available per RDNA 3.5 architecture with a frequency of up to 2.8 GHz. As for the NPU, it’s a full-fledged one, with a maximum declared performance of 50 TOPS, just like the older models.

The declared specifications look too simplistic. For comparison, the one step up of the older model, Ryzen AI 5 340It already has 6 physical cores (using the 3+3 formula), up to 300 MHz higher frequencies, and L2 cache is 50% higher and L3 is 100% higher. Also, its AMD Radeon 840M is twice as powerful, thanks to 4 graphics cores.

Most likely, the new product will replace the outdated Mendocino budget chips (7000-line) on the Zen 2 / RDNA 2 architecture, which are most often used in lightweight and compact devices.

Source: Videocardz