An absurd GeForce RTX GT610 video card is being sold on AliExpress — something in the name is obviously unnecessary

Finally, a dream video card: as powerful as RTX and as cheap as GT610.

The manufacturer of this graphics card is SJS. According to the description, the device has 1 GB of DDR3 video memory and support for the PCIe Express 2.0 interface.

The name of the product combines incompatible technologies: the RTX prefix, which usually indicates the presence of hardware ray tracing acceleration, and — a model of a budget series released long before RTX.

The packaging of the product looks unprofessional and raises additional doubts about its origin. The manufacturer may have deliberately used a confusing name to mislead potential buyers.

The technical specifications of the video card correspond to those of the original GeForce GT610, which is based on the Fermi architecture. This architecture appeared four generations before the introduction of RTX technologies in the GeForce RTX 20 series based on the Turing architecture.

Source: wccftech