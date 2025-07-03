An Amazon developer has been working for 30 minutes a day for a year — because of «discrimination» from colleagues from India

The Blind website, which is intended for work stories of anonymous employees, has gone viral post an Amazon developer who claims to have been working only 30 minutes a day for almost a year.

This is because he is not trusted by his team, which consists entirely of engineers from India.

«I am a software engineer at Amazon, a white American. My team is completely Indian. They don’t give me any real coding work, always some reason or excuse».

The man says that at first he was very angry and wanted to change the team, but then he accepted it and was even happy that he could get a full salary after working only 30 minutes a day.

«I’ve been here for a year and I like working 30 minutes a day. They keep thinking I’m going to leave, but I’m not going anywhere. I have a document that essentially proves discrimination, but I’m not trying to press charges. So now I just collect checks at Amazon, and I don’t even see my team in person, haha».

The engineer called his and the «team’s actions a silent confrontation» that no «recognized out loud».

In the comments to the post, employees of other IT companies share similar stories:

«I believe the author, because the same thing happened to me. They try to show management that you are the worst performer. This never happened to me at Amazon, but it does at Microsoft. Just like the author of the post, I’ve accepted it and just go with the flow.

This isn’t the first story about «easy money» at Amazon — another tech worker wrote on Reddit last year that receives 400,000 a year for… doing nothing. For this payment, the man solved 7 requests in total and installed one automated dashboard, which he created in three days using ChatGPT (but told the management that it took 3 months).

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Earlier, we also told you about a student who passed a technical interview at Amazon with the help of AI and received an offer.