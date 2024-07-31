An Australian startup has created a factory that will build Lego-style bricks from destroyed buildings in Ukraine

The blocks will be used to build critical infrastructure or shelters.

The Australian startup Mobile Crisis Construction (MCC) has developed a new method of turning the rubble of destroyed buildings into bricks, or rather building blocks, which will be used for construction similar to Lego.

These blocks are easier to construct than conventional bricks (they are simply stacked into structures without special mortar), making them ideal in cases of war or disaster.

The MCC mobile plant can be transported in a 3-meter shipping container, and a diesel generator is required for operation. The hammer mill will turn the debris into a fine powder, and the machine will mix it with water and cement and turn it into building blocks.

According to MCC, such a plant can produce up to 8,000 blocks per day, enough to build three large houses (according to by New Atlas calculations). At the same time, it takes about a week for the block to harden, and full strength can be achieved in 28 days.

According to the startup, such «blocks are resistant to earthquakes, fires, and cyclones».

MCC held a crowdfunding campaign to send one of its machines to Ukraine to build shelters and critical infrastructure near Kyiv. The cost of the machine is about $80 thousand.