An Oblivion player spent more than 10,000 gold and a bunch of spells to save an inadequate NPC

A player of Oblivion Remastered wanted to save a very specific character — it cost him imagination, a bunch of spells, and more than 10,000 gold.

The news contains spoilers for the Oblivion Remastered side quest

Player Oblivion Remastered to the name of Plane-Session-6624 did everything he could to rescue Glartir from Skingrad. His guards and the locals thought he was a weirdo, but he turned out to be a paranoid psycho. The player decided not only to play along, but to pour in a lot of buffs, healing, and potions to support Glarthir during the bloody massacre of imaginary enemies.

It’s a quest «Paranoia», where the elf NPC Glartir is convinced that he is being followed. The player can play along or try to stop him from doing anything bad. But you can say that he is right, and then not help him — then Glartir will go kill his neighbors himself. And, of course, he will be killed instantly by the guards.

However, Plane-Session-6624 thought that these options were not enough for him. He set a goal that Glauntir should survive. At first, the player tried to give him armor — but Oblivion Remastered does not allow you to drop equipment into an NPC’s pocket. Then magic was used: a bunch of spells to increase strength, endurance, and defense, as well as potions to heal.

«I also have a Fortify 100 Strength and 100 Endurance spell for him, and a powerful heal, but he just doesn’t seem to be doing nearly enough to hurt the guards and I just can’t keep my magicka up long enough to heal him through it. Any ideas?» — he asked the Reddit community.

The next day, the player returned with an update:

«I have created Super Saiyan Glarthir. He has mowed down hordes of guards, killed all his enemies…and got away with it all?» — he adds He.

As it turned out, the main role was played by shields and increased damage from blunt weapons. The mixture of buffs provided 70% defense, +100 to stamina and damage, plus increased dexterity and maximum healing. The potion took about 4,000, but he spent more than 10,000 in total between spellcrafting, magic items, and alchemy.

Thanks to this approach, Glartir not only survived, but also rolled into the ground all those he considered conspirators. And he seems to have remained alive and free, despite dozens of killed NPCs. Even 20 years after the release, players find something new for themselves, besides ghost horse and region, which is considered to be the main one for TES 6

