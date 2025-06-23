Analog «Iskander-M»: Ukraine deploys «Sapsan» ballistic missile for the first time and starts mass production

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told journalists about the Ukrainian ballistic missile system «Sapsan», compared to the Russian system «Iskander-M».

In an interview with The Times Yermak said that Ukraine has started mass production of the short-range ballistic missile «Sapsan». Moreover, the missile was first used in combat last month. It hit a Russian military target at a distance of 300 kilometers.

The short-range ballistic missile «Sapsan» carries 480 kg of explosives and travels at a speed of more than Mach 5 (over 6000 km/h). This puts it on a par with the «Iskander-M» missiles, which reach Mach 6. The range of the missile is classified, but the publication claims that it can reach 500 km. The journalists asked whether the «Sapsan» could hit Moscow:

«Things are going very well. I think that we will be able to surprise our enemies repeatedly. […] We definitely know how to surprise the world. It’s a good habit. It’s better that you see something rather than me talking about it. Let’s leave it at that,» Andriy Yermak replied.

The head of the OP also spoke about the importance of the «Web» operation. He emphasized that it was not an isolated incident, and that «every Russian should feel what a constant danger» is. Yermak reaffirmed Ukraine’s desire to purchase a package of American weapons, primarily air defense missiles.

Earlier ITC.ua told about the history of the «Peregrine» rocketswith many technical solutions, development programs and their cancellation. Ballistic missiles — one of the key weapons in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russians have done a lot of damage to Ukraine with their «Iskanders». «Sapsan» — is not the only such Ukrainian development, we have previously wrote about missiles «Neptune», «Thunder-2», «Typhoon-4» and others.