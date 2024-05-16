Android 14 for TV is now «faster», has a «picture-in-picture mode» and new power saving modes

Android TV and Google TV set-top boxes are some of the most popular ways to bring smart features and streaming services to your regular TV. This platform tends to develop more slowly than Android for smartphones. Nevertheless, Google does not forget about it and announced Android 14 for TVs at the I/O conference.

Google offers a number of features and settings within the updated OS. The search giant claims that Android 14 for TV is «faster and» more responsive than previous versions. This is a welcome improvement, as lag and freezing are still a problem on today’s streaming devices, especially those limited to 1GB or 2GB of RAM.

At the same time, new power saving modes are offered. There are now 3 different power saving modes available based on network functions. At the same time, Google is offering more accessibility options, including color correction, «enhanced» text options, and «improved» navigation. The new version of the software will also allow app developers to prevent content from playing when the TV’s input signal is switched or when the TV itself is turned off.

Finally, Android 14 for TV will offer support for «picture-in-picture» mode for eligible TV models. Google hasn’t revealed any more details about this feature, such as supported apps or hardware requirements. It can be assumed that this will allow people to continue watching content (such as YouTube or Netflix) while viewing the home screen or streaming catalog of another app.

Source: androidauthority