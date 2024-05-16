Android 15 Beta 2 is available for Pixel, OnePlus, and Xiaomi — with «private apps»

Google has launched Android 15 Beta 2 on Pixel and other smartphones. Google offers with Beta 2 «a gradual release of the beta version» — they will be suitable for daily use.

Android 15 has a new mode Private Spacewhich allows you to create a separate area for selected apps. You can restrict or hide apps to prevent unauthorized access to them. Apps can be accessed after authentication with a fingerprint, password, or PIN, which are separate from those that unlock the phone. Notifications and data from apps in the private space will be isolated from the rest of the phone by settings and other apps.

Android 15 Beta 2 adds support for devices that use larger page sizes — up to 16 KB, compared to 4 KB. Devices with larger page sizes will experience improved performance and higher memory usage.

The taskbar can now be pinned to the screen and pairs of apps can be used. Google didn’t provide much information about these features, but you can see them after the update.

Another change allows the system to address the user in the way they want. This means choosing the languages and gender that will be used in Android. There can be more than one language.

Improved access to selected photos: apps will now be able to access limited media.

Smooth transition «picture-in-picture» (PiP) — smoother transition animation, no flickering.

Enhanced vibration effects for notification channels — allows you to better distinguish between types of notifications without looking at your smartphone.

Changes in application access to services, improved AV1 support, and interface improvements.

New Android 15 feature — «Lock for theft detection». Although it’s not in this beta, the feature will be coming later this year. It uses the accelerometer and artificial intelligence to recognize theft when someone snatches the phone out of your hand and tries to run away. Any corresponding movement will result in the phone automatically locking.



.

In addition to the Pixel, some Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi smartphones will receive the update.

Sources: Wccftech, Ars Tecnica,