Android apps have joined Project Gameface ─ cursor control using face and head movements

Google has announced that the code for Project Gameface is now available for Android developers. Project Gameface is positioned as a gaming mouse that allows people to control the cursor using head movements and facial gestures. It is an open source project.

Developers can now integrate the accessibility feature into their applications, allowing users to control the cursor without using their hands. For example, they can open their mouth to move the cursor or raise their eyebrows to click and drag an object.

Project Gameface was announced during last year’s Google I/O conference and was originally intended for desktop computers. It uses the device’s camera and a database of facial expressions from the MediaPipe Face Landmarks Detection API to control the cursor. Now these features will be available on the Android platform, allowing for the integration of the corresponding capabilities into mobile applications.

«Using the device’s camera, it seamlessly tracks facial expressions and head movements, turning them into intuitive and personalized controls», Google explains. «Developers can now create apps where their users can customize their experience by controlling facial expressions, gesture sizes, cursor speed, and more».

Although Project Gameface was originally created for gamers, Google is working with Incluzza (a social enterprise in India that focuses on accessibility) to see how they can expand it to other settings such as work, school, and social situations.

Project Gameface was inspired by Lance Carr, a video game streamer who developed muscular dystrophy. Carr collaborated with Google on the project to create a more affordable alternative to expensive head tracking systems.

