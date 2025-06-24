Andrzej Sapkowski will write another book about «The Witcher», and that’s for sure: «I — am not George Martin. When I say something, I mean it»

Last year, the author of «The Witcher» Andrzej Sapkowski released a new book «The Crossroads of Ravens» and is already actively planning new ones — and if you think that these are empty promises, the writer has a rather tough answer to that.

«If someone from the audience asks me such a question, I will tell you right now: I will write something else,» Sapkowski said during a panel discussion at the Opole Book Festival. «Relax. There is no need to be afraid. Unlike George R.R. Martin, whom, by the way, I know personally, when I say I’m going to write something, I’m going to do it».

Andrzej went on to support his colleague and noted that he understood why his «Winds of Winter» had taken so long to get out.

«I understand him completely. If someone had pulled a stunt like that on me: made a TV series based on my books and then preempted what I intended to write, I would have wondered whether there was any point in writing anymore. If it’s already done, isn’t it? There is no point. It’s nice when your work is adapted, it’s the author’s damn right, but to adapt something that doesn’t exist yet, to extrapolate like that? It’s just obscene».

The first part of the series «A Song of Ice and Fire» by George Martin was released back in 1996, followed by four more (the last in 2011). Meanwhile, the creators of the television version of the series, the hit series «Game of Thrones», who were left without the source material, came up with an alternative ending themselves, which did not go over well with the audience. Later, the showrunners stated thatexpected a better perceptionwhile one of the main actors, Keith Harrington, claimed thatteam «just tired».

The next, sixth book in the series, titled «Winds of Winter», has not been released to this day (and this is despite the fact that it is not even the final book — it was announced as early as «Dream of Spring»). Two years ago, the writer said that wrote 1100 pages «Winds of Winter», specifying that the total length of the book would reach 1500 pages, then made several promises to update the status in the near future, and eventually admitted that he did not have enough time to write the book due to excessive involvement in television projects.

By the way, Sapkowski is not the only one who has joked about Martin’s long writing process. Earlier, American science fiction writer Larry Correia released the final book of his «Sagas of the Forgotten Warrior» with a dedication: «George R. R. Martin. See? It’s not that complicated».

But back to Sapkowski, who also voiced his attitude towards television adaptations at the discussion, and in particular the fact that the Netflix anime «Nightmare of the Wolf» featured a depiction of the Kaer Morhen massacre, given that Sapkowski created his own canonical version in «Crossroads of Crows»:

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«I haven’t seen this series. So I’m sorry. That’s the way it is. Well, what can I say? Movies have their own rules, and Netflix has even more. But, well… Are we really going to argue about which version is better? It’s good that we’re not. I’m glad. Because, for example, I know [which version is better]».

As for the rest of the Netflix adaptations, Sapkowski prefers to avoid commenting, given that his name is in the final credits:

«This means that if I say something positive, you will say: “Well, of course, a magpie praises its tail.” And if I say something negative, you will say: “Idiot”. So I won’t say anything».

As a reminder, Netflix has so far released three seasons of «The Witcher» —, all starring Henry Cavill, whilein the last two, Liam Hemsworth took his place. The fourth one is in post-production and is expected to be released in 2025, and we are still filming the fifth onehave already seen some interesting behind-the-scenes footage.

As for the book «The Witcher: Crossroads of Ravens», the publisher KSD announced its release in Ukrainian translation this year.

Source: Redanian Intelligence