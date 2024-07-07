Andy Serkis: «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» will have a different name and plot than expected

Andy Serkis, director of «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum», shared some new information about the movie. Most likely, the title will change and the plot will be slightly different from what the audience expects.

Serkis says the title is «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» won’t last long — if Serkis’ vision of the project becomes the final script, a title change is a must. He also said that the film will be a solo movie. In addition, the director and star of the film said that the plot of the movie is significantly different from what the title suggests. The announcement of the movie made fans think, whether Viggo Mortensen will return as Aragorn and whether Ian McKellen will join as Gandalf to the mission to find Golum.

According to Serkis, the movie will be a character study that delves into the psychology and backstory of the main character. If we tell the story from Gollum’s point of view, the title «The Hunt for Gollum» seems incorrect. It is possible that the new title will contain Gollum’s former name — Smeagol. This shifts the emphasis to the story and the gradual transformation of the hero.

«The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» refers to a certain moment in the history of Middle Earth and the timeline of «The Lord of the Rings» when Sauron is preparing his armies. Ready to unleash masses of orcs upon the world, Sauron also knows that the One Ring must be found. Although Gollum no longer possesses it, he must know something of its whereabouts. Gandalf sends one of his most trusted allies, Aragorn, to search for it. This takes place 20 years before the beginning of Peter Jackson’s novel and trilogy.

In addition to Andy Serkis’ film, produced by Jackson, Amazon has also extended series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power»The second season is scheduled to premiere on August 29, 2024, and season 3 is also expected. Anime «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» will tell the story of King Rohan Helm Hammehand and his family on December 13, 2024.

Source: ScreenRant