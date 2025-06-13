Anker recalls more than a million power banks due to fire risk

Modern technology is convenient, mobile… and sometimes dangerous. Especially when it comes to power banks, which are supposed to save you from a dead smartphone, not become a source of fire. The American company Anker is recalling more than a million portable batteries due to the risk of fire.

Anker has officially announced about the recall of the popular PowerCore 10000 power bank (model A1263), which was manufactured from January 1, 2016, to October 30, 2019, and sold in the United States until December 31, 2022. The potentially dangerous devices include black, blue, red, and white versions of this model. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the company has already received 19 reports of fires or explosions. These incidents included two cases of minor burns (without hospitalization) and 11 cases of property damage totaling more than $60 thousand.

Owners of Anker power banks should check whether their device is at risk. Look at the sticker on the bottom of the device. If it says Anker PowerCore 10000 (Model: A1263) and it was purchased between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022 (and in the United States), the recall applies to this product.

Anker advises you to stop using the device immediately and fill out the a special form on your website. In response, the company is offering either a free replacement with a new Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) (A1388) or a $30 gift card if replacements are not currently available. Not surprising, given the scale of the recall — more than a million devices.

This is not the first recall of Anker products due to the risk of battery fire. Last year, the company recalled Power Bank 321 and portable speaker A3102 Speaker in Black, three models of power banks for iPhone й Bluetooth speakers. As if something had been done.

Source: neowin