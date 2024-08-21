Anker SOLIX C1000X and F3800: charging stations from 1056 Watt-hours and prices from UAH 42 thousand

Anker Innovations has introduced two new charging stations from its Anker SOLIX brand in Ukraine. The Anker SOLIX C1000X is a compact solution, while the Anker SOLIX F3800 is a powerful model capable of powering an entire house.

The compact Anker SOLIX C1000X charging station weighs 12.9 kg and has a battery capacity of 1056 Wh. This model is equipped with lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) cells that support HyperFlash fast charging technology, as well as InfiniPower technology with temperature and other parameters control for long battery life. The batteries can withstand up to 3000 charge/discharge cycles.

The device provides up to 2400W of power with SurgePad technology. This should be enough to power most household devices in your apartment or house during a power outage. If the basic capacity is not enough, it is possible to add a BP1000 expansion battery and double the capacity to 2112 Wh. If necessary, the new product can also operate in UPS mode with a switching time of less than 20 ms, which will save unsaved documents or projects on the computer in the event of a sudden power outage.

The charging station’s battery can be recharged in 58 minutes with an input power of up to 1300 W when connected to a wall outlet, and in combination with solar panels with a capacity of up to 600 W, the power plant can be fully charged in less than 2 hours.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 station from the Flex series is made in a «suitcase-like» case with wheels and a retractable handle. The power is 6000 W. The built-in battery capacity of 3.84 kWh can be expanded to 26.88 kWh by adding 6 expansion batteries to the system. This system can power almost all household appliances. To be able to use the home power system from conventional stationary outlets, you can connect Anker SOLIX F3800 directly to the home electrical panel with the help of a qualified electrician. In addition, the presence of an EV socket makes it possible to charge electric vehicles.

The Anker SOLIX C1000X charging station is available in Ukraine at a price of 42 thousand UAH. The Anker SOLIX F3800 model costs from UAH 150 thousand.