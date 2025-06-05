Anker Solix F3000 charging station: 3 kWh capacity and 3600 W of power – can be doubled

Ukrainians are well aware of the situation with power outages. It affects not only everyday life, but also work and even emotional state. At such times, power banks are no longer a source of amusement, and the phrase «power outage» sounds like the beginning of a thriller. Although there have been no such outages recently, you should always be prepared for possible interruptions. And so Anker has prepared for release the Anker Solix F3000 portable charging station. It’s not just about «charging your phone and laptop», but a whole home energy complex in a suitcase on wheels. And no, this is not an exaggeration.

Anker positions the new product as an intermediate link between the existing Solix F2000 (formerly PowerHouse 767) and top-of-the-line Solix F3800. The new Anker Solix F3000 charging station has a capacity of 3072 Wh (3 kWh) and a maximum power of 3600 Wh, and can be a real «lifesaver» in case of a power outage or when going outdoors. And if that’s not enough, two F3000s can be combined into a single unit to deliver up to 7200 watts of power. This is enough power even for an electric stove, a boiler, and perhaps your home laboratory.

Inside are LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries, which have a reputation for durability and endurance. Anker promises up to 3000 charge cycles or 10 years of service. The Solix F3000 supports multiple charging methods, including solar panels with a capacity of up to 2400 watts. In total, the device accepts up to 3600 W, so it can be charged quite quickly — even from the mains, even from the sun, even simultaneously. Although the station weighs a lot — 41.5 kg, transportation is facilitated by a body with a folding handle and large wheels.

Anker has not yet announced an official price, but the company hints that the F3000 will cost somewhere between $1300 and $3200 — depending on the configuration. And for those who want to save money, from June 4 to June 24, 2025, there is an attractive offer – $1000 off for those who register in advance. This «early bird» can save you a lot of money.

